(Reuters) Billionaire investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH.N) signed a deal to buy 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG), Taylor Swift’s label, for about $4 billion, the companies said on Sunday. “As announced, the transaction is based on an enterprise value of $41.55 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital,” Vivendi said.

