(CNBC) The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its fed funds target rate by a half-percentage point Wednesday, but investors will be more focused on whether it signals it could get even tougher with future rate hikes. The Fed also is expected to announce the start of a program to wind down its roughly $9 trillion balance sheet by $95 billion a month, starting in June.
The Fed is expected to raise rates by a half point. Investors wonder if it will get more aggressive
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.