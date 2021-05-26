Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nearly half of traditional hedge funds considering crypto investments

May 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Almost half of the traditional hedge funds are exploring digital assets or are currently investing in them with around a fifth of traditional hedge funds having holdings already, said a study. The research by the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), conducted in partnership with PWC and Elwood Asset Management, surveyed 39 hedge funds in the first quarter this year with a total of $180 billion in assets under management.

