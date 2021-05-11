Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds gains accelerate in April

May 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge funds advanced in April for the seventh consecutive month on strong corporate earnings and investor optimism regarding the US economic reopening, extending gains from both 1Q21 and FY20. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) gained +2.7 percent in April, while the investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index advanced +2.3 percent, according to data released today by HFR.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stanley Druckenmiller says the Fed is endangering the dollar’s global reserve status
  2. Florida Company and CEO Charged with Misappropriating Investor Money and Operating a Ponzi Scheme
  3. All eyes are on this inflation number, which could have the biggest gain in nearly a decade
  4. Why investors should look past this week’s inflation data, according to Credit Suisse’s Golub
  5. Bitcoin's march towards the mainstream

Search


Categories