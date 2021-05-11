(Opalesque) Hedge funds advanced in April for the seventh consecutive month on strong corporate earnings and investor optimism regarding the US economic reopening, extending gains from both 1Q21 and FY20. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) gained +2.7 percent in April, while the investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index advanced +2.3 percent, according to data released today by HFR.

