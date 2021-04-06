(CNBC) As the economy booms over the next couple of months, the Fed will have a more difficult time defending its super-easy policies. Economists expect the second quarter to grow by more than 9%, and the monthly jobs reports are likely to show very strong hiring, with job growth averaging more than1 million new payrolls in each of the next several months.
The Fed could come under fire for easy policy while the economy soars and inflation rises
