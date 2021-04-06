Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Fed could come under fire for easy policy while the economy soars and inflation rises

April 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As the economy booms over the next couple of months, the Fed will have a more difficult time defending its super-easy policies. Economists expect the second quarter to grow by more than 9%, and the monthly jobs reports are likely to show very strong hiring, with job growth averaging more than1 million new payrolls in each of the next several months.

