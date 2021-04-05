(Reuters) Global stock prices rose to a 1 1/2-month high on Monday after data showing a surge in U.S. employment while short-dated U.S. bonds came under pressure on worries the Federal Reserve may bump up interest rates sooner than it has indicated. U.S. S&P500 futures traded 0.5% higher, maintaining their gains made during a truncated session on Friday while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, with China closed for Tomb-Sweeping day and Australia on Easter Monday.

To read this article: