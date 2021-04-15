Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Richard Branson sells over $150 million in Virgin Galactic stock

April 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sir Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic who helped take the company public in 2019, sold more than $150 million worth of the company’s stock over the past three days, a securities filing on Wednesday revealed. Branson, and four entities he controls including Virgin Group, sold 5,584,000 shares of Virgin Galactic between April 12 and 14. The shares were worth $150.3 million, sold at prices between $26.85 and $28.73.

