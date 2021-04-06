(Reuters) Private equity powerhouse KKR & Co said on Tuesday it has raised $15 billion for its fourth Asia-Pacific focused fund, marking the region’s biggest private equity fund at a time when buyout-backed deals are on the rise. U.S.-based KKR started marketing the new Asia fund towards the end of 2019, initially targeting $12.5 billion, sources familiar with the situation have said previously.”
KKR raises $15 billion in Asia’s biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise
