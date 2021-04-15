Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan profit surges on huge trading, investment banking boost

April 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(REUTERS) JPMorgan Chase & Co reported substantially higher first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as the largest U.S. bank released more reserves and was aided by a blowout quarter from its trading desks and soaring investment banking fees. JPMorgan, widely seen as a barometer of the health of the broader U.S. economy, was also helped by favorable comparisons to last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bank to build reserves against the risk of a wave of loan defaults.

