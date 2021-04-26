Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Investors doubt U.S. capital gains tax plan alone can derail market rally

April 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday from a day-earlier swoon as investors digested the implications of a planned capital gains tax hike, with many pointing to reasons why such a policy alone would be unlikely to threaten the rally in equities. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up more than 1% in afternoon trading, recouping losses from Thursday, when stocks fell after reports that President Joe Biden would seek to nearly double the capital gains tax to 39.6% for wealthy individuals.

