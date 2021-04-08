(CNBC) Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that while the U.S. economic outlook has “brightened considerably,” it remains well away from the central bank’s goals. “Brighter outlook, but of course our monetary policy forward guidance is premised on outcomes not the outlook, and so it is going to be some time before both employment and inflation have achieved the kinds of outcomes that are in that forward guidance,
Fed’s Brainard says the economy is improving but is still ‘far from’ where it needs to be
