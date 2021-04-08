Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s Brainard says the economy is improving but is still ‘far from’ where it needs to be

April 8, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that while the U.S. economic outlook has “brightened considerably,” it remains well away from the central bank’s goals. “Brighter outlook, but of course our monetary policy forward guidance is premised on outcomes not the outlook, and so it is going to be some time before both employment and inflation have achieved the kinds of outcomes that are in that forward guidance,

To red this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Bitcoin ETF coming ‘in a year or two,’ analyst says as SEC mulls applications
  2. Coinbase estimates Q1 revenue jumped nine-fold to about $1.8 billion ahead of public market debut
  3. Jeff Bezos says he supports a hike to corporate tax rate
  4. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon: Fintech is an ‘enormous competitive’ threat to banks
  5. Fed’s Brainard says the economy is improving but is still ‘far from’ where it needs to be

Search


Categories