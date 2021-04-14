Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase is unlike any market debut Wall Street has ever seen

April 14, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Coinbase is poised to command an astronomical valuation when the digital currency exchange goes public on Wednesday. But ask 10 market experts how the company shouldbevalued, and you’ll likely get 10 different answers. That’s because Coinbase’s current business — the one that produced a whopping $1.8 billion of estimated revenue in the first quarter and up to $800 million in net income — is built almost entirely on the performance of bitcoin and ethereum.

