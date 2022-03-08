(CNBC) Stock futures fell slightly in early morning trading Tuesday following the S&P 500?s worst day since October, as investors remained on edge about surging oil prices and slowing economic growth amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 223 points, or 0.68%. S&P 500 futures traded 0.54% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.64%.

