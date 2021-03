(CNBC)

The Senate has passed President Joe Biden’s landmark$1.9 trillionstimulus package, a major step in the bill’s evolution into law. The Senate, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voted along party lines Saturdayto approve the massive Covid-19 relief plan, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks for many Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and an extension of federal unemployment benefits.

