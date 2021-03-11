Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Retail investors continue to jump into the stock market after GameStop mania

March 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Retail investors are continuing to jump into the market in droves even after the dust has settled from the GameStop trading saga. The major online brokers continue to see elevated app downloads, well above levels from last year, according to JMP Securities using Similar Web app download data. Millennial-favored stock trading app Robinhood saw app downloads top 2.1 million in February, a 55% increase from a year ago.

