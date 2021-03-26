(Reuters) Credit Suisse will give more junior members of its capital markets and deal businesses a $20,000 “lifestyle” allowance as it tries to maintain morale among staff feeling the strain from heavy workloads and remote working. Stress among junior bankers has come into focus after a survey by 13 Goldman Sachs first year analysts highlighting their 95 hour working week went viral.
