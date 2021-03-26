Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Junior Credit Suisse bankers to get $20,000 ‘lifestyle’ bonus

March 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Credit Suisse will give more junior members of its capital markets and deal businesses a $20,000 “lifestyle” allowance as it tries to maintain morale among staff feeling the strain from heavy workloads and remote working. Stress among junior bankers has come into focus after a survey by 13 Goldman Sachs first year analysts highlighting their 95 hour working week went viral.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Orders Coinbase Inc. to Pay $6.5 Million for False, Misleading, or Inaccurate Reporting and Wash Trading
  2. Hedge fund short sellers boosted after staggering Cineworld losses send shares plummeting
  3. Long-running trend-following hedge fund Drury Capital scores double-digit returns.
  4. Powell praises economic recovery and sees Fed pulling back help after ‘substantial’ progress
  5. Robinhood building platform to allow users to buy into IPOs, sources say

Search


Categories