Hedge Funds Kicked Off 2021 With $49 Billion Sale of Treasuries

March 16, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Bloomberg) Hedge funds offloaded the most Treasuries in nine months in January, foreshadowing a selloff in U.S. bonds that occurred just weeks later. The Cayman Islands, seen as a proxy for hedge funds and other leveraged accounts, dumped $49 billion of U.S. sovereign bonds, making it the largest net seller of the debt that month, according to the latest data from the Treasury Department.

