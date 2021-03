(Opalesque) In the week ending March 05th, 2021, data provider Preqin said that hedge funds assets under management (AUM) grew to just shy of $4tn in Q4 2020, mainly driven by performance. AUM rose $299bn from the end of Q3, marking 9.3% growth since the end of 2019 and reaching an all-time high of $3,995bn

To read this article: