(Reuters) Traders at Goldman Sachs Group Inc could earn roughly $100 million in profit from the winter storm last month that left many across Texas and other southern U.S. states without electricity, clean water and heat, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The Wall Street bank’s earnings from the physical sale of power and natural gas and financial hedges after spot prices jumped, could top $200 million on paper, but they will likely take a significant write down
Goldman poised to make $100 million profit off Texas deep freeze
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.