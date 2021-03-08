Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman poised to make $100 million profit off Texas deep freeze

March 8, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Traders at Goldman Sachs Group Inc could earn roughly $100 million in profit from the winter storm last month that left many across Texas and other southern U.S. states without electricity, clean water and heat, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The Wall Street bank’s earnings from the physical sale of power and natural gas and financial hedges after spot prices jumped, could top $200 million on paper, but they will likely take a significant write down

