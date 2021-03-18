Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed sees stronger economy and higher inflation, but no rate hikes

March 18, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sharply ramped up its expectations for economic growth but indicated that there are no interest rate hikes likely through 2023 despite an improving outlook and a turn this year to higher inflation. As widely expected, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee also voted to keep short-term borrowing rates steady near zero, while continuing an asset purchase program in which the central bank buys at least $120 billion of bonds a month.

