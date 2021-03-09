Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Democrats in Congress Look to Close the Carried Interest Loophole

March 9, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investment firms, including Cerberus Capital Management and the Carlyle Group, and an organization that advocates for the private equity industry have recently hired lobbyists as lawmakers take aim at tax loopholes. Democrats in Congress are looking to close the carried interest loophole, for instance. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., D-N.J., a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Reps. Andy Levin, D-Mich., and Katie Porter, D-Calif., recently introduced legislation that would close the carried interest loophole.

