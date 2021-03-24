(CNBC) When Coinbase hits the public market in the coming weeks, CEO Brian Armstrong is poised to rank among the wealthiest people in tech. Armstrong, who co-founded the cryptocurrency exchange in 2012 after working for a year at Airbnb, owns 39.6 million Coinbase shares, between his Class A and Class B holdings. His stake is worth $13.6 billion, based on an average private market share price this year of $343.58, according to the company’s updated prospectus.

