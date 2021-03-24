Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong owns close to $14 billion of company stock ahead of market debut

March 24, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When Coinbase hits the public market in the coming weeks, CEO Brian Armstrong is poised to rank among the wealthiest people in tech. Armstrong, who co-founded the cryptocurrency exchange in 2012 after working for a year at Airbnb, owns 39.6 million Coinbase shares, between his Class A and Class B holdings. His stake is worth $13.6 billion, based on an average private market share price this year of $343.58, according to the company’s updated prospectus.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge Funds Capitulate on Dollar Short Bets as Losses Mount
  2. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong owns close to $14 billion of company stock ahead of market debut
  3. Robinhood files confidential paperwork to go public
  4. Powell and Yellen agree valuations in the market may be high, but aren’t worried about stability
  5. Why hedge fund bear Russell Clark is urging caution on gold prices

Search


Categories