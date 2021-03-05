Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bond market sitting on a ‘powder keg,’ says ING strategist

March 5, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) Investors looking to recover from last week’s U.S. bond-market selloff may not get much rest. “The bond market has been sitting on a powder keg since last week. Attitude towards duration among fixed income investors has grown cautious, to put it mildly,” said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research for the Americas at ING, in a Thursday note, and forecasted the 10-year note rate to climb as high as 2% this year.

