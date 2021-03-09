(Opalesque) A new global research program conducted by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and supported by Adams Street Partners (Adams Street) finds that 85% of global institutional investors expect private markets to outperform public markets in the long term, with 80% of respondents agreeing that these markets are less susceptible to volatility.
85% of global institutional investors expect private markets to outperform public markets
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.