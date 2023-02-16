Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures are flat Wednesday night as traders digest earnings, latest data: Live updates

February 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures were flat on Wednesday night after strong retail sales data suggested a resilient U.S. economy. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.09%, while futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by 4 points, or 0.01%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.22%. Roku shares jumped about 10% in extended trading after the streaming device company posted a narrower-than-expected loss and beat analysts’ sales expectations in its latest quarter.

