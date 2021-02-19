Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index returns 0.01% in January

February 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index, which provides a representative baseline for how the broad liquid alternative investment category performs, returned 0.01% in January, outperforming the – 0.16% monthly return of the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index. The Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index family aims to deliver precise market measures for the performance of diversified liquid alternative investment strategies implemented through mutual fund structures, backed by a proprietary classification methodology.

