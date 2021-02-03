Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to call regulator meeting on GameStop volatility, seeks ethics waiver

February 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling a meeting of key financial regulators this week to discuss market volatility driven by retail trading in GameStop and other stocks. Yellen will convene heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission

