North American venture capital deal value hits $182bn in 2020, up 29% YoY

February 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) North American venture capital deal value reached $182bn by 2020’s end, up 29% from 2019, with an annual average growth rate of 14% since 2016, said a study. According to Preqin, COVID-19 couldn’t stop venture capital deal-making in North America. Total deal value emerged from a turbulent 2020 at a record high, with the deals profile relatively unchanged. However, while the total deal value increased compared with 2019, the number of transactions declined.

