Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jobs growth likely rebounded in January, but the extent of the recovery depends on hotels and restaurants

February 5, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) January’s employment picture appears to have improved over December, but how much so depends in big part on the impact of the virus and restrictions on the struggling hospitality and leisure sector. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its “employment situation” report for January on Friday morning, detailing the unemployment rate, as well as the number of jobs added or lost last month.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Investment Adviser Charged With Defrauding 17,000 Retail Investors in alleged $1.7-Billion Ponzi-like scheme.
  2. Hedge fund short-sellers suffer big FTSE losses as Reddit GameStop phenomenon hits UK markets
  3. GameStop falls 42% more despite easing of broker restrictions, down more than 80% this week
  4. Jobs growth likely rebounded in January, but the extent of the recovery depends on hotels and restaurants
  5. Majority of institutional investors to cut bond exposure in 2021

Search


Categories