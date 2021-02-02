(Hedgeweek) Seasoned hedge fund investor Dixon Boardman, the founder and CEO of New York-based multi-manager group Optima Asset Management, is bullish on hedge funds for the year ahead – seeing compelling opportunities across several strategies after a year in which strong outperformance by many hedge funds has put alternatives firmly back on the radar of allocators around the world.
“Hedge funds are back”: Veteran investor Dixon Boardman sees “compelling opportunities” across three key strategy areas
