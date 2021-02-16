Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bank of America names the emerging market currencies to back as inflation risks mount

February 16, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) With global demand returning and supply bottlenecks likely to drive up shipping, food and energy prices, Bank of America believes emerging market inflation could be on the horizon. A note distributed to EEMEA Cross Asset Strategist David Hauner highlighted that while markets are pricing in the highest U.S. inflation for a decade, emerging market expectations are not following suit, despite being typically more inflation-prone than developed markets.

