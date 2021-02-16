(CNBC) With global demand returning and supply bottlenecks likely to drive up shipping, food and energy prices, Bank of America believes emerging market inflation could be on the horizon. A note distributed to EEMEA Cross Asset Strategist David Hauner highlighted that while markets are pricing in the highest U.S. inflation for a decade, emerging market expectations are not following suit, despite being typically more inflation-prone than developed markets.
Bank of America names the emerging market currencies to back as inflation risks mount
