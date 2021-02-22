Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Activist investor Elliott to buy stake in insurer Principal Financial:

February 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has taken a stake in Principal Financial Group Inc and plans to push for changes at the life Insurance company, Bloomberg reported late on Sunday, citing sources. The New York-based hedge fund is nearing a deal that will grant it seats on Principal Financial’s board and plans to launch a strategic review of the insurer’s portfolio that could include a sale of part of the business

