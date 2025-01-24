(CNBC) Stock futures edged lower in overnight trading Thursday after the S&P 500 hit a record closing high following President Donald Trump’s call to lower interest rates and crude prices. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were marginally lower, while the Nasdaq 100 futures inched down around 0.15%. Earlier, the S&P 500 notched its first record close since Dec. 6.
Stock futures inch lower, but major averages on track for second positive week
