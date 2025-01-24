Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch lower, but major averages on track for second positive week

January 24, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures edged lower in overnight trading Thursday after the S&P 500 hit a record closing high following President Donald Trump’s call to lower interest rates and crude prices. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were marginally lower, while the Nasdaq 100 futures inched down around 0.15%. Earlier, the S&P 500 notched its first record close since Dec. 6.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures inch lower, but major averages on track for second positive week
  2. Trump signs executive order promoting crypto, paving way for digital asset stockpile
  3. Boeing expects $4 billion loss for fourth quarter after chaotic 2024
  4. Ex-Millennium Portfolio Manager to launch $200m hedge fund
  5. Brevan Howard cuts 7% of trading staff amid performance challenges

Search


Categories