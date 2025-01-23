Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed with S&P 500 on three-day winning streak, near record high

January 23, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed early Thursday with Wall Street on the verge of new record highs. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped around 0.11%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked down 25 points, or less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost about 0.21%. The calm moves in futures come after a Wednesday trading session that saw the S&P 500 set an intraday record high on Wednesday.

