(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed early Thursday with Wall Street on the verge of new record highs. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped around 0.11%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked down 25 points, or less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost about 0.21%. The calm moves in futures come after a Wednesday trading session that saw the S&P 500 set an intraday record high on Wednesday.

