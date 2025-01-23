Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SK Hynix profit soars to a record high on AI boom, but shares drop on demand uncertainty

January 23, 2025

(CNBC) South Korea’s SK Hynix, one of the largest memory chipmakers in the world, posted record quarterly earnings Thursday on the back of strong sales of high bandwidth memory used in generative AI chipsets. SK Hynix shares, however, fell 2.7% as CFO Kim Woohyun warned that the outlook for memory demand in 2025 was clouded by inventory adjustments from PC and smartphone manufacturers as well as strengthened protective trade policies and geopolitical risks.

