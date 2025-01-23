Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google agrees to new $1 billion investment in Anthropic

January 23, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The fresh funding builds on Google’s past investments of $2 billion in Anthropic and 10% ownership stake in the startup, as well as a large cloud contract between the two companies. Anthropic is most well known for its Claude AI chatbot. The agreement comes as Anthropic, one of the key players in Silicon Valley’s artificial intelligence arms race, is in late-stage talks to raise a funding round of $2 billion at a $60 billion valuation.

