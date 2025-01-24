(CNBC) Boeing said Thursday that it likely lost about $4 billion in the fourth quarter, adding to troubles at the manufacturer, which began 2024 with a midair accident and ended it with a crippling labor strike and layoffs. The company said it expects to post a loss of $5.46 per share for the fourth quarter. It said it expects its revenue to be $15.2 billion, less than analysts’ expectations, according to LSEG estimates.

To read this article: