Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Markets face a big week of news, with stimulus at the top of the list

January 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Markets will stay laser-focused on the prospect for more fiscal stimulus in the busy week ahead. Politics and politicians are likely to continue dominating the headlines, as Democrats seek President Donald Trump’s removal after a mob of his followers took over the Capitol Building on Wednesday. But it is stimulus that should get the most attention from investors, who are betting the new Democratic majority in Congress will move quickly and that it could consider a package of $1 trillion or more.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Fund Manager With Misappropriating Over $7 Million From Retail Investors
  2. Hedge funds see 90% approval rating from investors in 2020
  3. November 2020 private equity investments rebound from October slump
  4. With rates on the rise, investors fearing any signs of inflation
  5. GM shares hit record high as automaker reveals electric van and delves into flying cars

Search


Categories