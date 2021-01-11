(CNBC)Markets will stay laser-focused on the prospect for more fiscal stimulus in the busy week ahead. Politics and politicians are likely to continue dominating the headlines, as Democrats seek President Donald Trump’s removal after a mob of his followers took over the Capitol Building on Wednesday. But it is stimulus that should get the most attention from investors, who are betting the new Democratic majority in Congress will move quickly and that it could consider a package of $1 trillion or more.

To read this article: