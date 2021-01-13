(Opalesque) Investor Intentions H1 21, a new report by business intelligence provider, HFM, and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the global representative of the alternative investment management industry, has found that over 90% of investors were satisfied with the performance of hedge fund investments in 2020, after hedge funds having exceeded expectations and overdelivered on returns last year.
