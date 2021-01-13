Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds see 90% approval rating from investors in 2020

January 13, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Investor Intentions H1 21, a new report by business intelligence provider, HFM, and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the global representative of the alternative investment management industry, has found that over 90% of investors were satisfied with the performance of hedge fund investments in 2020, after hedge funds having exceeded expectations and overdelivered on returns last year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Fund Manager With Misappropriating Over $7 Million From Retail Investors
  2. Hedge funds see 90% approval rating from investors in 2020
  3. November 2020 private equity investments rebound from October slump
  4. With rates on the rise, investors fearing any signs of inflation
  5. GM shares hit record high as automaker reveals electric van and delves into flying cars

Search


Categories