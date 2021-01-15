Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan calls for stimulus checks, unemployment support and more

January 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled the details of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package designed to support households and businesses through the pandemic. The proposal, called the American Rescue Plan, includes several familiar stimulus measures in the hope the additional fiscal support will sustain U.S. families and firms until the Covid-19 vaccine is widely available

