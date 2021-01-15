(CNBC) President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled the details of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package designed to support households and businesses through the pandemic. The proposal, called the American Rescue Plan, includes several familiar stimulus measures in the hope the additional fiscal support will sustain U.S. families and firms until the Covid-19 vaccine is widely available
Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan calls for stimulus checks, unemployment support and more
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.