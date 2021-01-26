(CNBC) Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black paid child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein $158 million for financial advice from 2012 through 2017, despite knowing Epstein pleaded guilty to paying an underage girl for sexual services in 2008, a probe by a law firm retained by Apollo has found.

Those newly disclosed payments are a whopping three times more than the minimum of $50 million in payments Black was reported in October to have made to the controversial money manager Epstein during that time frame.

