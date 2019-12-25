Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


VCs wrestle with unconscious bias even as they work to improve diversity

December 25, 2019 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hiring women as investors doesn’t automatically mean that more women-owned businesses will be funded, according to delegates at the recent Opalesque Diversity Roundtable. In many cases, women with experience at financial firms learn to look for men just as often as men do. This unconscious bias means that women can remain at a disadvantage even though there are more women in leadership roles.

