(Opalesque) The global alternative investment firm Varde Partners closed its latest distressed debt fund, Varde Fund XIII, with $2.5 billion in commitments, above its $2 billion target. The Fund will have the flexibility to invest in a range of credit and credit-related assets globally across liquid traded credit, special situations, real estate and financial services.
