(Opalesque) Hedge fund returns continued their upward momentum in November, with the industry posting a monthly gain of 1.12%, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. By comparison, the S&P 500 Total Return Index was up 3.63% in November.For the year-to-date through November, the hedge fund industry returned 8.97%. The S&P 500 Total Return Index gained 27.65% over the same period.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
U.S. equity markets, hedge fund returns reach all-time highs in November
