(Opalesque) A study uncovered what investors are actually paying versus managers’ published fee schedules along with a reflection on 2018 fee trends across various asset classes and mandate sizes in active and passive management. The Institutional investment consulting firm Callan’s 2019 Investment Management Fee Study centers on traditional institutional mandates, providing insight into what institutional investors are actually paying (negotiated fees) versus investment managers’ published fee schedules.
Study reveals what institutional investors are actually paying
