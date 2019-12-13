(Opalesque) A survey of US asset managers and asset owners conducted by State Street Corporation predicts the continued prevalence of digital assets. Digital assets continue to come a long way in gaining credibility among institutions, with only six percent of survey respondents reporting that they have no digital assets-related investments and no plans to invest in the next year, it said.
State Street survey finds most institutions bullish on digital assets
