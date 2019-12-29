Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


SAC’s Richard Lee Admitted to Insider Trading. Then He Cleared His Name

December 29, 2019 : Permanent Link

(Bloomberg) Richard Lee doesn’t remember the trades that upended his life. A former SAC Capital Advisors LP portfolio manager, Lee managed a $1.25 billion fund for his boss Steve Cohen. He had tens of thousands of trades under his belt, so the roughly $10 million in Yahoo Inc. shares he bought on July 10, 2009, didn’t really stand out.

