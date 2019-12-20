(CNBC) Ray Dalio built the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, which currently has about $150 billion in assets under management. He founded Bridgewater out of his apartment in New York City in 1975, and since then, it has “delivered the biggest net profit of any hedge fund firm ever,” Barron’s reported in January.
Ray Dalio founded the world’s most profitable hedge fund–here’s who he looks up to
