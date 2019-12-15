(Opalesque) Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) announced the appointment of Blake Hutcheson as its new CEO effective June 1, 2020. Hutcheson is currently President and Chief Pension Officer, and will succeed Michael Latimer, who is retiring after two decades with OMERS, the last six years as CEO, on May 31, 2020. The transition will commence in early January, consistent with OMERS succession plan, and will remain seamless over the period.
OMERS names Blake Hutcheson its new CEO
