(CNBC) Oil prices extended gains on Friday, scaling three-month highs as the United States and China moved closer to a resolution to the 18-month trade war between the world’s two biggest economies that has raised big questions about global demand for crude. Brent futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.8%, to $64.68 a barrel by 0221 GMT, its highest since Sept. 23.
Oil prices hit highest in 3 months as US-China trade deal takes shape
